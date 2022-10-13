Meet Jim Belushi At This Michigan Dispensary Where Blues Brothers Weed Products Debut Friday

Jim Belushi is launching his Blues Brothers-themed line of cannabis products in Michigan, reported Detroit Metro Times.

The "According to Jim" star, who ventured into the cannabis industry as a cannabis farmer with a 48-plant crop in 2015, will make an appearance Friday at the Utica-based Cloud Cannabis dispensary at 44115 Van Dyke Ave.

At the Friday meet-and-greet with fans, scheduled for 2 to 4 p.m., Belushi will introduce his three blended pre-rolls: "Jam Out to a Hit Single" as well as full-spectrum "Dance to a Discreet High with Melodic Effects" vape cartridges.

Belushi, who runs Belushi's Farm in Southern Oregon, told Benzinga earlier that his mission in the cannabis industry is "to break even because the purpose, the power of this plant, serves the greater good."

A fierce advocate for the medical benefits of cannabis due to losing his brother — "Animal House" star and original SNL cast member John Belushi — to a drug overdose.

"I believe everybody, regardless of political affiliation, has health, trauma, and family in common," he continued, adding that "magic in this plant can support and help all three."

Photo: Tartila by Shutterstock and James C. Svehla by Flickr