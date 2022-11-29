CBD Oil Without THC Shows No Effect In Relieving Pain Among Cancer Patients, Researchers Say

CBD oil without THC does not help advanced cancer patients with their pain, depression, anxiety and overall quality of life, a new study found.

The study, however, looked at the effect of CBD alone, said lead author Prof Janet Hardy.

"The cannabis plant is very complex and contains a large number of cannabinoids and other compounds," Hardy said. "The two most prominent cannabinoids are CBD, which is cannabidiol, and THC, which is the one that makes you high when you smoke a joint."

Australian researchers from the Mater hospital and the University of Queensland led the double-blinded trial, which included 144 patients receiving palliative care for cancer. The findings were published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology.

The Results

"The trial found there was no detectable effect of CBD on change in physical or emotional functioning, overall quality of life, fatigue, nausea and vomiting, pain, dyspnoea or appetite loss," said Hardy, who is also the director of a palliative and supportive care at Mater.

Now, the researcher wants to take a closer look at whether THC is the component in cannabis from which patients benefit the most.

"Our next study will look at a combination of CBD and THC to see if you need to have THC to get any benefit from medicinal cannabis," she said. "The problem with that is CBD is very popular because it doesn't have the psychoactive effects. It means you can drive and do other activities while on it, whereas it's illegal to drive on THC, whether it's taken for recreational or medicinal purposes."

Despite not being aware of whether they were getting CBD or a placebo, over a third of patients taking part in the trial opted to purchase medicinal cannabis afterward.

Hardy said that the reason might be a greater feeling of general well-being coming from taking CBD.

Opposing Evidence

Meanwhile, a recent study published in Pain Practice found that marijuana has a short-term beneficial effect on the quality of life in women with treatment-resistant fibromyalgia.

That study builds on a recent study done in Israel, which showed that fibromyalgia patients who use cannabis saw reduced pain as a result.

Photo: Courtesy of Accuray on Unsplash