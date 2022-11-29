High Tide Launches Paid Membership Program: 'Cabana Elite'

High Tide Inc. HITI HITI (FSE:2LYA) launched Cabana Elite, an optional paid membership upgrade for Cabana Club members. Starting on November 29, customers can sign up for ELITE in-store and online at Canna Cabana’s website. The company expects that ELITE will extend the Cabana Club membership program, attract new customers and instill even greater customer loyalty. The company anticipates that further discounts, benefits and promotions will be regularly added to ELITE.

"I am delighted to finally announce the launch of ELITE, the next evolution in our innovative discount club model and a huge milestone for High Tide. The continuous innovation from our team has positioned us as a top-performing Canadian cannabis company, and ELITE is the natural result of this success. By leveraging the strengths of our diversified cannabis ecosystem, we are providing additional value to ELITE members by offering discounts on High Tide's global online consumption accessories platforms. We see this as a big step towards building our loyalty program into a global cannabis community as we continue to convert price-conscious consumers from the illicit market into our legal cannabis ecosystem," stated Raj Grover, president and CEO of High Tide.

Grant Of Options

High Tide announced the grant of an aggregate of 25,000 incentive stock options to certain employees of the company. Each option is exercisable at the closing price of the company's common shares listed on the TSX Venture Exchange based on the last trading day immediately prior to this press release, expires three years from the date of grant, and vests over a two-year period. Each option is exercisable to purchase one common share of the company and are being issued pursuant to the terms of the company's omnibus plan, which became effective on June 2, 2022.

Photo: Courtesy of CNW Group/High Tide Inc.

