High Tide Launching Full Spectrum Hemp Products With CBG And CBN In Ontario

NuLeaf Naturals, a subsidiary of High Tide Inc. HITI HITI 2LYA has had its Full Spectrum Hemp Multicannabinoid oil and plant-based softgels with THC, cannabichromene, CBD, cannabigerol and CBN listed for sale in Ontario. This listing comes after NuLeaf received approval from the Ontario Cannabis Store to list these additional products in the OCS's Fall Product call of 2022.

The oil will be available in 1800 ml containers at a concentration of 12 mg for each of the listed five cannabinoids, while the plant-based softgels will be available in packages of 120, each softgel containing 3 mg of each of the five listed cannabinoids.

"I am thrilled to finally share that the highly anticipated NuLeaf Naturals Multicannabinoid products are now available for all licensed cannabis retailers to stock in Ontario, Canada's largest province, and should be available to consumers in the coming days at our Canna Cabana store network and through other licensed cannabis retailers. For some time now Canadian CBD customers have been reaching out to our team in the US asking when these products will become available north of the border; well, that wait is now over. While we are starting in Ontario, we look forward to launching these trail-blazing Multicannabinoid product lines in other Canadian provinces in the near future. I am pleased to announce that as of today NuLeaf has become High Tide's first U.S.-based CBD subsidiary to have its products available for order in Canada through the OCS," stated Raj Grover, president and CEO of High Tide.

Photo: Courtesy of CNW Group/High Tide Inc.

