High Tide's NuLeaf Naturals Launches Multicannabinoid Products In Manitoba

NuLeaf Naturals, Colorado-based subsidiary of High Tide Inc. HITI HITI 2LYA, has had its Full Spectrum Multicannabinoid oil and plant-based softgels with THC, cannabichromene ("CBC"), CBD, cannabigerol ("CBG") and CBN listed for sale in Manitoba through the Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries Corporation.

The oil will be available in 1800 ml containers at a concentration of 12 mg/ml for each of the listed five cannabinoids, while the plant-based softgels will be available in packages of 120, each softgel containing 3 mg of each of the five listed cannabinoids.

"I am delighted to announce that the highly anticipated NuLeaf Naturals Multicannabinoid products are now available for all licensed cannabis retailers to stock in Manitoba, Canada's fifth most populous province. Listing these products across multiple Canadian provinces will ensure greater access to these unique multicannabinoid formulations for even more Canadian consumers. This announcement comes on the heels of NuLeaf Naturals products being listed with the Ontario Cannabis Store last week in Ontario, and we look forward to listing these groundbreaking products in additional Canadian provinces soon," stated Raj Grover, president and CEO of High Tide.

"High Tide, through it's well established international CBD brands that are at the forefront of cannabinoid science and are amongst the most searched brands online, according to Google Analytics, is committed to enhancing the quality and variety of CBD products available to Canadian consumers. Through constant innovation in our international CBD subsidiaries, we look forward to introducing even more cutting-edge cannabinoid products in Canada and beyond," added Grover.

Photo: Courtesy of CNW Group/High Tide Inc.

