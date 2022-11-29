Psyched: Full-Dose & Microdosing LSD Studies, Research Scope For Fed Funding, Consumption Sites And More

LSD Research Ramps Up: Full-Dose & Microdosing For Alzheimer's Studies Led By Beckley Foundation Coming Soon

The Beckley Foundation and its founder Amanda Feilding announced a new research program with King's College London and UCL on the effects of full dose LSD as well as a breakthrough study with the University of Basel on microdosing LSD for Alzheimer’s disease.

The first study will assess the brain changes that take place during the mystical experience -that is, a profound sense of connection or unity that can occur following ingestion of high doses of psychedelic compounds and which is proving to be associated with the benefits of psychedelic-assisted therapy.

The new research, developed by Feilding and neuroimaging experts from King’s College London and UCL, seeks to expand understanding of the neurobiology of consciousness.

The second study is a collaboration between Feilding and physicians at the University of Basel –the city in which Albert Hofmann first synthesized LSD. This study will examine the therapeutic potential of microdosing LSD for the treatment of apathy and depression in patients with Alzheimer’s disease and other neurodegenerative conditions.

“I have long been fascinated by the mechanisms underlying the profound shift in consciousness that psychedelics bring about, and, in 1998, I instituted the Beckley Foundation in order to develop the best possible research to address this fascinating domain of inquiry," Feilding said.

Psychedelic Research & Fed Funding Are Priorities, Nat. Institute Of Mental Health Sets Guidelines & Research Goals

The National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) named the types of psychedelics studies to which it would grant funds and further guidance for pre-clinical research and studies with young participants.

NIMH’s notice of information states that psychedelics’ hallucinogenic effects, their role in the whole psychotherapeutic process, and “the poor predictive validity of current animal models in drug development for mental illness” are all “critical factors that warrant careful consideration of the types of research questions that can be addressed using animal systems.”

In direct relation to this, the agency stated its intention to detail what would be a “reasonable premise” for the advancement of mechanistic psychedelics research and guidelines for “reproducible and rigorous” clinical research and further gave examples of low-priority research objectives.

New criteria involve a lower priority assigned to animal studies comparing the effects of psychedelics to existing antidepressant treatments unless there is “a clear mechanistic hypothesis making such a comparison critical.”

Top Federal Official: Safe Consumption Sites Save Lives, More Cannabis & Psychedelics Research Needed

Safe consumption sites have proven useful in saving patients from overdosing, a top federal drug official said.

“Yes, it’s preventing people from dying,” National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) director Nora Volkow, said at the recent STAT Summit. “We need to look at it as a solution in context.”

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) filed a pair of requests for applications (RFAs) almost a year ago to provide funding to research the efficacy of a variety of harm reduction policies, including decriminalization and safe consumption sites.

Volkow, also a psychiatrist, stressed that clinics providing the service have reported success and zero overdose deaths, even when it comes to opioids such as fentanyl.

More importantly, White House drug czar, Dr. Rahul Gupta, who earlier signaled the possibility of safe injection sites, said in June that the Biden administration would prioritize “harm reduction” as a response to drug abuse while examining information on marijuana legalization and sites where people could use illicit drugs in a medically supervised environment.

The Milestone Round

Each week, we learn about new clinical trials, the creation of psychedelic-based compounds and novel potential treatments for those suffering from mental and physical health conditions.

This week has been more about business openings and new partnerships, together with Erik Sloan’s investor’s advice for 2023 and an exclusive interview with Field Trip’s CEO Ronan Levy as part of the COMPASS Pathways CMPS’ Phase IIb trial in-depth coverage by Benzinga.

Going by mental health disorder, alcoholism is certainly one of the most relevant the psychedelic biotechs are addressing. This week, Awakn Life Sciences AWKNF announced it will soon open a new clinic in Oslo, Norway, to offer more patients access to their ketamine-assisted treatments, while Clearmind CMND is getting production ready for a first Phase 1 clinical trial of its psychedelic compound CMND-100.

Going by geography, all the way down south Bienstar Wellness Brasil signed a joint venture deal with 30-year-old experienced Dr. Sun Clinic towards offering the center’s integration of all psychedelic-assisted medical services operations and the development of an expanded model.

Closer to home, the Harvest Psychedelic Treatment & Wholeness Center is Missoula, MT’s new wellness clinic offering ketamine-assisted therapy (KAP), Yampa Valley, CO’s Minds in Motion intends to have its licensed psilocybin services ready by 2024, and Neuma up in Ontario is offering “psychedelic sampler classes” while aiming to bring healing and growth through community and psychedelic medicines.

Finally, Oregon’s Measure 109 was locally voted for or against in November’s ballot, and in view of results companies are moving fast to build on their chances of providing psilocybin-assisted treatments in different parts of the state.

Psychedelics EFTs Weekly Performance

