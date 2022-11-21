Truss Beverage Launches Rolling Wrapping Paper For Wrapping Cannabis Beverage Gifts

Recent survey from Truss Beverage Co. showed that Canadians are making cannabis beverages part of their festive celebrations, with 41% of legal-age consumers reporting that they would bring a cannabis beverage to a social occasion. The findings also revealed that more than half (51%) of surveyed Canadians would consider gifting a cannabis-related product this holiday season and, within this subset of respondents, 49% of them would choose to give the gift of a cannabis beverage.

In response to the holiday demand for cannabis beverages, Truss has now introduced its latest holiday feature, Rolling Wrapping Paper; a limited time festive offering for those who wish to wrap their cannabis beverage gifts before bringing them to a holiday party or using them as stocking-stuffers. "We're excited to offer legal-age Canadians a fun and festive way to share their cannabis beverages over the holidays," stated Lori Hatcher, head of commercial at Truss Beverage Co. "Truss’ Rolling Wrapping Paper not only helps beverages appear more approachable to those who may be intimidated by current packaging labels, but it makes giving the gift of cannabis beverages easier than ever."

Aligning with select brands under the Truss portfolio, including House of Terpenes, Mollo, Little Victory and XMG, the Rolling Wrapping Paper is available in four patterns at select retailers across Canada.

Photo by Jeff W on Unsplash

