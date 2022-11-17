Pure Extracts' Pure Pulls Vapes And Pure Chews Edibles Approved For Sale In Manitoba

Pure Extracts Manufacturing Corp. a wholly-owned subsidiary of Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. PRXTF PULL A has received approval from Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries to list 9 SKUs in the their product catalogue. This will allow all the licensed retailers in Manitoba to order and purchase these products through Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries and deliver directly from Pure Extracts.

The approved listings include 6 Pure Pulls branded vape cartridges (4 unique Full Spectrum Oil vape carts, the high THC 9 Pound Hammer vape cart and the Durga Mata Cured Resin vape cart) and 3 Pure Chews edible gummies (2 CBD edible gummies and 1 THC edible gummie). All Pure Chews are sold in a Pure Extracts’ blister packaging offering convenience and guaranteeing freshness.

Pure Extracts’ CEO, Ben Nikolaevsky, stated, “We are excited about listing our branded products for sale in Manitoba. This marks another successful milestone in the expansion of Pure Extracts across Canada and will complement our listings in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia as well as our national medical cannabis listings with Medical Cannabis by Shoppers Drug Mart Inc. and Abba Medix Corp.”

Get your daily dose of cannabis news on Benzinga Cannabis. Don’t miss out on any important developments in the industry.

Photo by Diyahna Lewis on Unsplash

Related News

Pure Extracts Signs Listing Agreement With Shoppers Drug Mart And Receives Initial Purchase Order

Pure Extracts Exports First Shipment Of Cannabis Oil Extracts To German Pharma

Pure Extracts Receives Initial Purchase Order Of Vape Cartridges From Cannabis NB