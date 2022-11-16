Cannaverse Technologies' CANNALAND Partnership To Create Web3 Cannabis Community

Cannaverse Technologies, the creator of CANNALAND, the world's first cannabis Metaverse and pioneer in cannabis product marketing, manufacturing and merchandising, announced they have officially partnered with pax.world, a leading blockchain Metaverse platform that allows users to build their own digital world, develop Web2 and Web3 strategy in creating the world's largest cannabis community.

“The partnership will leverage pax.world's cutting-edge and innovative technology bridging the best of Web2 and Web3 to create a truly immersive experience serving both the B2B and B2C markets in the world's first comprehensive cannabis community platform,” reads a press release.

A Metaverse Partnership

Using pax.world's pioneering technology, “CANNALAND will provide an enhanced user experience offering consumer and e-commerce services” including:

Virtual retail venues where companies and brands can showcase their products to consumers.

Residential and commercial properties within virtual neighborhoods and commercial-zoned areas are unique to customers and their businesses.

A vast selection of business services including legal, marketing, finance, testing services, and agriculture.

Interactive and immersive experiences that take the audience to a level that far surpasses its physical world counterpart.

Unique curriculums based on the top cannabis science and research from leading universities around the world.

Community forums, conferences, and numerous other cannabis-related activities.

Matt Morgan, the co-founder of Cannaverse Technologies' CANNALAND, said both Cannaverse Technologies and pax.world “see the same future for Web3 technology, which was a driving factor to work together. Especially as we see a continued rise in interest for immersive technology experiences."

The partnership will allow Cannaverse Technologies to utilize pax. world's cutting-edge technology to offer their B2B and B2C community to share, learn, discover, and have fun experiencing all things cannabis regardless of geographic location, according to the press release.

"We are delighted to be partnering with Cannaverse Technologies to provide innovative technology that will enhance the user experience and enable commerce, education, and community to flourish in the Metaverse,”

This partnership presents an opportunity for more businesses to enter Web3 and to build a digital environment that provides seamless real-world experiences that are truly inclusive and accessible," said Frank Fitzgerald, Founder of pax.world.

Photo: Courtesy Of julien Tromeur On Unsplash