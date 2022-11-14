Michigan Cannabis Chain Giving Away Over 1,700 Thanksgiving Turkeys To Needy Families

Puff Cannabis, a Michigan cannabis chain is providing over a thousand free turkeys this Thanksgiving to families in need in metro Detroit, reported CBSNews.

The company, which has seven locations in Madison Heights, Utica, Hamtramck, Bay City, Traverse City, Oscoda and Sturgis is distributing the turkeys at three locations. Turkeys will be given away on a first-come, first-service basis. No purchase is necessary. Puff Cannabis founder Justin Elias said he wanted to help out less fortunate families during the holidays, reported local media.

“Thanksgiving is the time for all families to come together, to celebrate and be thankful for what they have, but to also think about others who are less fortunate,” Elias said in a statement. “That is why I decided on behalf of the Puff Cannabis company we would give away over 1700 turkeys in the communities where we are located.”

Distribution schedule

• 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 18 at Puff Utica, 44825 Van Dyke Ave.

• 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 21 at Puff Hamtramck, 11941 Joseph Campau Ave.

• 11 a.m.-1 p.m.Nov. 22 at Puff Madison Heights, 2 Ajax Dr.

Photo by SJ 📸 on Unsplash.