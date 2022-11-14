Exclusive: PathogenDx Launches Automated Sample Prep System For Bacterial & Fungal Testing For Cannabis & Hemp

Arizona-based technology company, PathogenDx, has launched a simple and easy-to-use automated sample preparation system for bacterial and fungal pathogen testing in the cannabis and hemp sectors – Octa AutoPrep Station.

PathogenDx

The system is compatible with the company’s AOAC-certified assays – Detectx-Combined and Quantx Fungal and Quantx Bacterial – which have been developed to ensure the safety of cannabis and hemp products for patients and consumers across the U.S.

“As the cannabis and hemp industries continue to expand and testing requirements become stricter and better enforced, the need to optimize testing operations and resources is becoming more timely and apparent,” said PathogenDx co-founder and CEO Milan Patel stated. “With our suite of fully compatible AOAC-certified assays, Octa™ AutoPrep Station is a natural extension to driving operational efficiency at cannabis and hemp testing labs, delivering 88% lower labor costs, up to 8x less consumable waste and 73% less hands-on time – a quantum leap in operational efficiency. Punching well above its weight class, it's super compact and space efficient and maximizes sample prep throughput to hands-on-time.”

Octa AutoPrep Station highlights include:

One automated sample preparation solution compatible with all of PathogenDx’s AOAC-certified assays;

Ability to handle 24 samples in a 96-well plate or 8 samples per run;

Average of only 37 seconds of hands-on time to process each sample;

Reduces hands-on time by 1 hour 18 minutes for 48 samples in an 8-hour shift;

Reduces labor costs by 70% per 96-well plate – the equivalent of one fewer technician per shift;

Generates up to 8x less consumable waste than other available technologies;

Small lab-bench footprint, measuring a modest 12” x 18” x 18”; and

Best return-on-investment (“ROI”) for automation.

“Cannabis and hemp testing labs often deal with highly variable staff shortages and high turnover,” Patel added. “Having to retrain new staff over and over again due to attrition can negatively impact the quality of work, throughput and lab productivity. The beauty of our Octa AutoPrep Station is that in addition to the substantial cost savings, essentially anyone can run it with a touch of a button. Our solution takes the variability inherent to technicians processing lab samples manually out of the equation, providing exceptional utility and economic value to testing labs.”

Photo: Courtesy of CRYSTALWEED cannabis on Unsplash