Missouri's Marijuana Rules, RI Cities Vote On Rec Cannabis, MN Dems Optimistic On Legalization And More

Missouri’s Draft Rules

Missouri’s State Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has released draft regulations for the adult-use market and opened a public comment period, reported Marijuana Moment.

The DHHS has been working on the rules since August after it was confirmed legalization would be on the ballot. Applications for up to 144 micro-business licenses will be accepted starting in June 2023. Officials expect the first recreational retailers to be licensed for selling by February 2023.

“We are pleased that the Department has moved quickly to get draft rules out for public comment,” said John Payne, campaign manager of Legal Missouri 2022. “They are clearly committed to meeting the deadlines in Amendment 3 and creating a successful adult use program here in Missouri, and we look forward to working with them on implementation.”

According to the regulations, there will be up to 192 combined medical cannabis and “comprehensive” dispensary licensees, a maximum of 62 cultivation facilities, and 88 manufacturers.

Rhode Island Cities Decide If They'll Allow Rec Cannabis Sales, Or Not

33 Rhode Island voted on Tuesday to decide whether or not they will allow recreational cannabis. 25 cities approved local ballot referendums on Tuesday to allow adult-use marijuana businesses and sales in their jurisdictions, reported WPRI.com.

The city of Providence declined to ask voters to decide on the matter and retailers will be permitted by default.

Legalization In Minnesota Is Building Momentum

At a press briefing on Wednesday, lawmakers from the Democratic party said the caucus will be discussing cannabis legalization in 2023. The announcement matters because after the midterm elections, Democrats gained majorities in both chambers and re-elected pro-legalization Gov. Tim Walz (D).

Sen. Erin Murphy said that members “are going to get together for the first time tomorrow to begin to talk about the agenda, but it is important to remember that legalization of cannabis is a popular issue across the state.”

Federal Judge Ditches Delta 8 Lawsuit In Kansas

A federal judge threw out a lawsuit against Kansas’ governor and the attorney general that alleged $120,000 worth of delta-8 THC products destroyed by police was legal, reported MJBizDaily.

Morocco to Construct Cannabis Research Laboratory in Al Hoceima

The Agency for the Promotion and Development of the North (APDN) of Morocco launched a call for tenders to build a research laboratory for the cannabis industry in the province of Al Hoceima, reported local media.

“The facility is set to host a research laboratory, a fertilizer store, a warehouse for chemical products, and administrative offices, among others. The call for tenders came after the National Agency for Regulation of Cannabis-Related Activities (ANRAC) announced that it issued 10 official authorizations for the exercise of cannabis processing and manufacturing activities. The agency is also expected to start authorizing farmers that meet certain requirements, to allow them to cultivate and produce legal cannabis within the framework of agricultural cooperatives.”

Photo by Matt Popovich on Unsplash.