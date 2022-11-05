A Dictionary Of Weed Slang: Leafly's Leafy Lexicon

This article was originally published on Leafly and appears here with permission.

Here at Leafly, we have an appreciation for data and scientific research. Naturally, we also have an appreciation for the ever-evolving cannabis culture.

After a while, you start to recognize a certain lingo used by weed smokers, growers, and enthusiasts, alike. They are the same words many of us have used session after session and bud after bud.

Whether you’re hanging out with other 420-friendly humans or just trying to sound less like a complete noob, our dictionary of weed slang is here to help connect you more deeply within the world of weed in the language we all love.

Nicknames

Words we use to describe or identify weed

Your parents probably smoked grass, dope, or ganja. Before them, their parents probably heard about the menace of reefer or the devil’s weed.

Today, people smoke gas, zaza, and loud. But there are still plenty of other nicknames that we use to describe bud. From fuego to boof, here are some of the most prominent names for weed in pop culture and in cannabis conversation.

Good

chronic

dank

electric lettuce

endo

exotic

fire

fuego

ganja

gas

grass

herb

jazz cabbage

kind

loud

mary jane

purps

sticky icky

tree

zaza

Neutral

carpet weed

creeper

mids (plural)

smalls

ouid

pot

Bad

bammer

boof

ditch weed

mid (singular)

reefer

reggie

schwag

Measurements

Slang terms for amounts of weed

Most of the slang terms for amounts of weed apply to illegal sales, and sadly, many of these terms have fallen by the wayside in the legal market.

Walking into a well-lit, pristine dispensary, you’ll likely hear the budtender ask if you want a gram or an eighth of flower; not so much dub sacks, zips, or ye ol’ King Henry VIII. And long gone are the days of dime bags and lids (which we’re still figuring out).

Dime bag — ½ gram or $10 worth (really, who buys this little of weed these days?)

— ½ gram or $10 worth (really, who buys this little of weed these days?) Dub sack or G — 1 gram or $20 worth depending on your city and flower quality

— 1 gram or $20 worth depending on your city and flower quality Eighth or Henry VIII — 3.5 grams or ⅛ ounce

— 3.5 grams or ⅛ ounce Quarter or Q — 7 grams or ¼ ounce

— 7 grams or ¼ ounce Zip or OZ (“oh-zee”) — 1 ounce or 28 grams

— 1 ounce or 28 grams Lid — The story of the lid seems to be the amount you could fit on a lid from a specific type of tobacco tin, but the actual amount seems to vary. Many claim it to be an ounce, but most describe it as “four fingers worth” in a time when scales weren’t that common.

Consumption

Slang terms for the weed we consume and how we consume it

There are tons of terms to be used at the smoke sesh and for different types of smokable cannabis. Here are some of our favorites:

Banger — a type of nail for dabbing

— a type of nail for dabbing Batty — a one-hitter

— a one-hitter Bingers — bong loads

— bong loads Doink — a big joint

— a big joint Dogwalker — a short joint; the short amount of time to smoke is supposed to be the same amount as taking a dog for a walk

— a short joint; the short amount of time to smoke is supposed to be the same amount as taking a dog for a walk Pearl — perfectly rolled joint or blunt

— perfectly rolled joint or blunt Persy or snap — personal bowl or bowl for one person

or — personal bowl or bowl for one person Pinner — a skinny joint that is thin like a sewing pin

— a skinny joint that is thin like a sewing pin Rip —the action of taking a deep inhale from a bong or vape

—the action of taking a deep inhale from a bong or vape Roach — the butt of a joint or a blunt (looks like a cockroach)

— the butt of a joint or a blunt (looks like a cockroach) Salad bowl — a bowl with a mix of different strains

— a bowl with a mix of different strains Spliff — a joint with tobacco

Also, when passing a joint, be sure not to Bogart it, or hold onto it too long. Always remember to puff, puff, pass. Perhaps, another terrible practice in the time of coronavirus? Baptizing your joint or blunt. Baptizing means licking the entire thing to extend its burn time.

Lifestyle

Slang terms for life with weed in it

Living life as a weed lover opens you up to new experiences, feelings, and people. Here are a few terms to know so that you can continue to navigate the weed world.

Crossfaded — the state of being under the influence of alcohol and weed

— the state of being under the influence of alcohol and weed Plug — someone you can get weed from that does not work at a dispensary

— someone you can get weed from that does not work at a dispensary Re-up — to refill one’s personal weed stash

Slang terms we had never heard of

Narc central

There were lots of slang terms for weed we didn’t even know about. Turns out, The DEA actually has their own list of code words for weed and other drugs, too. Some of these made us laugh out loud, and some seem like terms people use in everyday conversation that has nothing to do with weed.

alfalfa

bazooka

catnip

hairy ones

mowing the lawn

my brother

Queen Anne’s lace

Pink Panther

shoes

Aside from the DEA, we found a lot of other terms on other sites that none of us at Leafly had ever heard of either. Here are some of our favorites from TIME magazine‘s not-so-distant past:

ace

airplane

asparagus

baby

climb

Houdini

Nixon

thirteen

In these cases you have to wonder: Do people really use these terms or did someone just misinterpret them?

Have they ever smoked weed before…ever?