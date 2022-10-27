Berner's Cookies Launches 'More Than A Strain Release' In Collaboration With NFL Star Adam 'Pacman' Jones

A new collaboration between international cannabis lifestyle brand Cookies and NFL star, cannabis entrepreneur and advocate Adam “Pacman” Jones is bringing a hybrid cultivar offering. Crossed with Biscotti and Jealousy F2, the new cultivar known as “Pacman” will be available at all California Cookies and Lemonnade locations beginning Saturday, Oct. 29.

"Pacman and myself have been mapping this out for the last 5 years,” stated Berner, co-founder and CEO of Cookies. “He represents what Cookies represents, which is culture, and I'm excited to bring the Pacman to the world as it’s one of my favorite things to smoke right now."

Originally bred by Seed Junky Genetics, Berner and Jones crafted Pacman to further the conversation and normalization of cannabis in sports as athletes continue to explore alternative pain and recovery treatments. Together, they hope to spread the love of the plant and its healing properties with athletes as well as canna-curious consumers looking to power up their days.

"This Pacman project is more than a strain release, it’s a movement geared toward improving mental health and wellness,” stated Adam “Pacman” Jones. “People suffering from depression, anxiety, pain or sleepless nights need the Pacman. The terpenes and cannabinoids on this flower will uplift you, take away pain and improve your well-being so you can be happier, train harder and live better."

Ahead of its rollout to all Cookies and Lemonnade stores in California on Oct. 29, Pacman will drop at two Cookies locations in Los Angeles on Oct. 27. For those interested in attending, Berner and Jones will be in attendance for a meet-and-greet at Cookies Maywood at 8 a.m., with Jones also attending the second drop at Cookies Brentwood from 4 p.m.–7 p.m.

Photo by Thiago Patriota on Unsplash

