Brittney Griner Spends 32nd Birthday In Moscow Prison, US-Russia Tension & Calls For Her Freedom Increase

WNBA star Brittney Griner is turning 32 in a Russian jail cell as she serves a nine-year prison sentence. She released a statement via her lawyer to all her fans and supporters.

“Thank you everyone for fighting so hard to get me home,” she said in the release, per CNN’s Ana Cabrera. “All the support and love are definitely helping me.”

WNBA’s official Twitter account posted a special greeting.

Happy Birthday Brittney Griner, we will not forget about you and we will not stop fighting for you. The W won’t be the same until you’re home #WeAreBG pic.twitter.com/J5sO2EkGLL

— WNBA (@WNBA) October 18, 2022

Griner is now going into her ninth month in a Russian prison for possessing less than a gram of cannabis oil in her suitcase when entering a Moscow airport to finish up her seventh season with Russia’s UMMC Yekaterinburg team.

According to ESPN, New York Liberty coach Sandy Brondello, who coached the Phoenix Mercurys from 2014 to 2021, said in a statement, "I think of her every day. Not just the great player she developed into. She has this amazing laugh, which I can't wait to hear again."

Prisoner Swap?

These past several months, the White House and Kremlin had seemingly agreed that a prisoner exchange was in the works even naming convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout, though movement in those talks seems to have come to a halt.

This past Sunday, an aide to President Vladimir Putin said Griner is not a priority for Russia.

Griner, sentenced on August 4, admitted at her trial that she had less than a gram of cannabis oil in her suitcase that she’d forgotten to remove in her haste to pack for her return trip to Moscow to finish up the basketball season. She was given a nine-year sentence at a penal colony.

Her lawyers intend to appeal that draconian sentence on Oct. 25.