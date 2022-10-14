Largest Cannabis Development Site In The World Soon To Function In Uganda, Here Are The Details

Eden Pharma Limited, established in 2017, announced Friday it has recently acquired a 5,000-acre site in Uganda.

The land was obtained via a joint venture and will be used for cannabis research and development.

“This project is fully licensed by the Ugandan government and is believed to be the largest cannabis facility in the world. The site is expected to produce important research on cannabis and the industry, as well as tremendous amounts of raw material CBD and cannabis for use in markets across the world,” stated Eden in a press release.

"The joint venture in Uganda has opened up Eden Pharma to significant development opportunities that will solidify the years of hard work Eden's team has put into it. Eden Pharma will be an exceptional vertically integrated Company delivering for its customers and stakeholders alike."

Eden Uganda Project

The Company says it wants to employ 100% Ugandan people within 3 years after the completion of the Eden Uganda project.

According to Eden, the project involves “building a community for the local people,” creating jobs, boosting the local economy, and increasing the quality of life.

“This community will include infrastructures such as research labs, pharmacies, and an airport.”

It is also projected that this venture will increase the GDP of Uganda by 3%. A documentary showcasing the land in Uganda entitled "The Garden of Africa" is currently in production.

Photo by Robin Kutesa on Unsplash.