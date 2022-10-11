Leafly Partners With BLAZE Cannabis POS Platform To Address This Growing Trend

Cannabis software suite and point-of-sale platform BLAZE and Leafly Holdings, Inc. LFLY announced on Tuesday an enhanced partnership that instantly improves inventory management, menu capability and fulfillment tools for cannabis retailers and their employees.

Why It Matters

The integration allows retailers using BLAZE to accept online orders from Leafly directly without additional POS order inputs, streamlining a complex multi-system process into a convenient, time-efficient and user-friendly experience.

Retailers will also have a much higher degree of menu design control and flexibility regarding inventory management and product placement on Leafly.

Additionally, Leafly users will enjoy a further simplified and seamless transaction experience at those retail locations.

“This upgrade not only creates a better end-user shopping experience, but it also saves cannabis operators time and improves their data accuracy,” Sam Martin, chief operating officer at Leafly, said. “When it comes to building a business, we know every improvement brings a competitive edge."

What’s Next

Chris Violas, BLAZE’s CEO, said that the collaboration will help retailers to capitalize on the growing trend of online ordering.

"More cannabis consumers are shopping online than ever before and this functionality will help dispensaries capitalize on this growing trend," Violas added.

LFLY Price Action

Leafly’s shares traded 3.2588% higher at $0.6056 per share at the time of writing on Tuesday morning.

Photo: Courtesy of Christin Hume on Unsplash