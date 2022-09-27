Leafly Expands Its Suite Of Advertising Products

Leafly LFLY, an online cannabis information resource and marketplace, unveiled three new additions to its suite of advertising products, Leafly Ads. The Homepage Marquee and Strain List Marquee ad placements are Leafly’s biggest ad placements to-date, providing retailers maximum visibility on the company’s homepage. And with its new Strain Page Feature ad, Leafly will use new technology and features to inject its first-party strain data into its retailer ad products to connect retailers with active shoppers via effects-based product matching for the first time. The introduction of these new ad placements also comes with updated creative templates and new customizable features.

“The expansion of our Leafly Ads advertising suite allows local retailers to better target, reach, and convert more consumers than ever,” stated Dave Cotter, chief product officer at Leafly. “These tools create new pathways to people at all stages of the cannabis journey, whether they come to Leafly to research cannabis or to shop for a specific strain, product or desired effect. We know that high-visibility within the platform helps drive retail sales and these new offerings provide that visibility among high-intent customers.”

The new Marquee Ads, the most prominent ad placements on Leafly, offer retailers the exclusive opportunity to occupy the most visible spaces within the marketplace and reach shoppers first, driving more impressions, more awareness, and more dispensary visits. These ads can geo-target shoppers at the local level, and provide retailers with exclusivity on Leafly’s most-trafficked pages.

The new Strain Page Feature Ads are the first to be powered by Leafly's technology: effects-based product matching. Utilizing first-party strain data, Leafly's Strain Page Feature Ad matches a retailer with shoppers actively looking for effects-specific products the retailer has in-stock. Using effects-based product marketing is critically important as the cannabis industry continues to mature and people increasingly shop by desired feeling or end-effect.

Leafly’s strain database is core to the personalized cannabis experience Leafly offers to consumers. With both lab data and user-generated reviews, the database allows visitors to understand and explore over 6,000 strains.

Photo by Ryan Lange on Unsplash

