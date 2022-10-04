ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

California: $15 Million In Grants To Support Social Equity Programs

by Nicolás Jose Rodriguez, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 4, 2022 6:24 PM | 1 min read
California: $15 Million In Grants To Support Social Equity Programs

On Monday, the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz) announced that it is accepting grant solicitations for the Cannabis Equity Grants Program for Local Jurisdictions for the 2022-2023 fiscal year.

The purpose of the program is to advance economic justice for populations and communities impacted by cannabis prohibition and the War on Drugs by providing support to local jurisdictions as they promote equity in California and eliminate barriers to entering the cannabis industry.

“Offering technical support, regulatory compliance assistance, and assistance with securing the capital necessary to begin a business (...) reducing barriers to licensure and employment in the regulated industry (...) will also aid the state in its goal of eliminating or reducing the illicit cannabis market by bringing more people into the legal marketplace,” GO-Biz stated.

Local jurisdictions (a city, county, or city and county) that demonstrate an intent to develop a cannabis equity program or that have adopted or operate a cannabis equity program can apply.

The Grant Solicitation, Application User Guide, and required documents can be found here.

Image By David Mark On Pixabay

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Cannabis in CaliforniaCannabis Social EquityGO-BizSocial Equity ProgramCannabisGovernmentNewsRegulationsMarkets

BENZINGA CANNABIS CONFERENCE

Meet the biggest cannabis industry players and make deals that will push the industry forward.

Featuring live company presentations, insider panels, and unmatched access to networking, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is where cannabis executives and entrepreneurs meet.

Join us September 13-14, 2022 at The Palmer House in Chicago, IL.