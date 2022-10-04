Decibel Expands In Israel As Demand For Cannabis Products Grows

Cannabis producer Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. DB DBCCF is launching its Qwest brand and cannabis products in Israel as part of an ongoing supply agreement with Breath of Life International Ltd.
The supply agreement is for $4.8 million of premium cannabis product, with the first shipment expected in the fourth quarter, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said on Tuesday.
Moreover, the deal strengthens the partnership with the premier cannabis company in Israel with significant entrenched distribution channels.
"The Qwest brand enjoys popularity in the Canadian premium market, and also global awareness as legalized cannabis markets develop," Paul Wilson, CEO of Decibel, said. "As Decibel continues to experience record performance in Revenue, EBITDA, gross margin and market share, the combination of a stable growing Canadian LP with a dominant premium brand attracted international business attention and opportunity. We are thrilled to partner with BOL and look forward to a long relationship."
Adam Coates, the company's CRO, said there's a "clear demand for premium and consistent quality."
"Not only will this unlock a strong partnership and a new market for Decibel's craft cannabis products, but it also sets the stage for the Qwest brand to develop international recognition and additional consumer exposure," Coates added.
Related News
- Expanding Distribution In Ontario Pays Off, Decibel Cannabis Hits Record Q2 Net Revenue
- Decibel Preliminary Q2 2022 Outlook Shows Net Revenue And Adjusted EBITDA Growth
- Decibel Gets IMC-GAP Certification, Its First International Export Of Cannabis Expected In H2 2022
- Decibel Reports Q1 Record Net Revenue And Adjusted EBITDA, Here Are The Details
Price Action
Decibel shares traded 0.66% lower at $0.06 after the market close on Monday.
Photo: Courtesy of Kimzy Nanney on Unsplash
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
BENZINGA CANNABIS CONFERENCE
Meet the biggest cannabis industry players and make deals that will push the industry forward.
Featuring live company presentations, insider panels, and unmatched access to networking, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is where cannabis executives and entrepreneurs meet.
Join us September 13-14, 2022 at The Palmer House in Chicago, IL.