Decibel Gets IMC-GAP Certification, Its First International Export Of Cannabis Expected In H2 2022

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. DBCCF DB a premium cannabis producer, has received its certification to export its cannabis products internationally.

"This is a very important milestone for the outlook of the company as this certification unlocks untapped markets for Decibel. The opportunity allows the company to provide its high-quality craft cannabis products internationally, while also setting the stage for the Decibel brands to develop international recognition and additional consumer exposure," stated Paul Wilson, chief executive officer.

Key Highlights

IMC-G.A.P certification enabling new international sales channels in Israel

Anticipated initial international export to occur in the second half of 2022

"After a number of ongoing conversations, we are well aware of the international demand for our cannabis products," stated Adam Coates, chief revenue officer. "As global cannabis markets expand, we've seen a clear demand for higher quality than what is currently available. Decibel is well positioned to deliver on this growing demand for premium cannabis outside of Canada."

To enable the international export the company received its CUMCS Equivalency IMC-G.A.P. certification. The company will be required to maintain its certification by demonstrating its continued compliance with the international regulations on an ongoing basis.

