Trulieve Launches Khalifa Kush In Florida With Wiz Khalifa, Will Donate To Hurricane Ian Victims

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. TRUL TCNNF announced the official launch of Khalifa Kush premium medical cannabis products in select Florida retail locations this Saturday, October 8.

"This is an exclusive partnership with multi-platinum selling, GRAMMY, and Golden Globe-nominated Wiz Khalifa in Florida," reads a press release.

To celebrate the launch, Wiz Khalifa will personally meet with Trulieve patients at three South Florida dispensaries on Saturday, October 8:

1:00 p.m. @ Coral Springs – 10404 W Atlantic Blvd.

2:30 p.m. @ Hollywood – 2908 Hollywood Blvd.

4:00 p.m. @ North Miami Beach – 15100 Biscayne Blvd.

Khalifa Kush Products State-Wide

The Khalifa Kush product line will expand to all statewide locations in the coming months (updated location list available online). Khalifa Kush products are also available in Trulieve-owned and operated locations in Arizona.

"I've always been driven to create art and products that change people's perceptions or offer different experiences, so to me, Khalifa Kush is a big part of that," said Wiz Khalifa. "Trulieve is the perfect partner for us because of its commitment to providing the highest quality products and best possible patient experiences."

Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve said, "Trulieve is honored to have the iconic Wiz Khalifa as an exclusive partner in Florida to curate and promote his unique product line. As an artist, he has such a strong vision of how he wants to express himself. Together, we've created a line of products that offer best-in-class cannabis to Florida patients and represent the passion and creativity that Wiz Khalifa is known for."

Each of the three event locations will provide patients with unique shopping experiences that range from branded merchandise, live DJs, and other unique experiences, as well as limited meet-and-greet opportunities with Wiz Khalifa.

Contributing To Those Affected By Hurricane Ian

The original launch date of October 1 was postponed due to Hurricane Ian. Throughout the launch day, Trulieve and Khalifa Kush will be matching all in-store donations and contributing to the Florida Disaster Fund.

Image by Trulieve Cannabis Corp.