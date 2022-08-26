Who Is Kim Rivers, Cannabis CEO? How Is She Succeeding In The Boys Club The Weed Industry Has Become?

On September 13 and 14, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference will bring together most of the top female-led companies in the cannabis industry at the Palmer House Hotel in Chicago.

Among these leading women is Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve TRUL TCNNF a top-performing cannabis company based in Florida.

Rivers oversees every activity involved with the cannabis process from seed to sale to ensure quality, operational integrity, and financial success.

Prior to Trulieve, Rivers spent several years in private practice as a lawyer where she specialized in mergers, acquisitions, and securities for multi-million dollar companies. Rivers joined Trulieve at its inception and has been the key driver for the Company’s customer-centric vision, strong growth, strategic expansion, and industry-leading profitability.

In June 2021, Trulieve announced the election of Giannella Alvarez and Jane Morreau as directors of the company. Alvarez is an expert in strategic planning, branding, innovation and multi-billion-dollar businesses.

"Diversity is an important value for Trulieve. With the appointments Ms. Alvarez and Ms. Morreau, Trulieve's Board of Directors is now 50% women," said Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers.

Background: Women In The Cannabis Boys Club

The emergence of the cannabis industry coincided with a societal trend of empowering women. However, as recent analyses revealed, gender gaps persist at the top of cannabis companies. Women hold 46.8% of professional-level jobs, but make up only 29.5% of executive or senior-level roles, hold only 30% of board seats, and comprise just 6% of American CEO positions.

According to a report titled "Gender Parity In The C-Suite," by the National Cannabis Industry Association and the Arcview Group, a vertically integrated company servicing the cannabis and hemp industry, there is a lack of inclusion at the top of cannabis companies. A problem that trickles down.

