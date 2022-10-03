Good News Missourians, Heritage Cannabis Starts Operations In U.S. In Partnership With 3Fifteen

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. CANN HERTF revealed Monday it is starting its operations in Missouri after Como Health LLC, doing business as 3Fifteen Primo Cannabis recently received an approval to operate from the Missouri Section for Medical Marijuana Regulation. Initial production on vape products, concentrates, and pre-rolls has already commenced in the state.

“This is an ideal time to be introducing Heritage’s branded products to the state of Missouri through our relationship with 3Fifteen. With strong market growth projected in Missouri, and the potential for the legalization of recreational use in the state by years end, Heritage is well positioned to capture a piece of this early market,” stated David Schwede, CEO of Heritage. “Our US strategy is launching in Missouri and expanding to West Virginia through a similar relationship this fall. With our extraction expertise and inspired branding capabilities, coupled with partners that have strong retail market penetration Heritage is getting a jump on establishing itself as a leader in these growing markets.”

Heritage has been working alongside 3Fifteen, a rapidly growing cannabis company with five dispensaries in operation, to supply production equipment as well as training staff on the proprietary methods of extraction and oil production developed by Heritage. 3Fifteen is contributing the use of the license to the relationship allowing Heritage to produce branded products to be offered to medical cannabis consumers in Missouri and has granted shelf minimums for Heritage’s branded products in 3Fifteen’s Missouri dispensaries.

Price Action

Heritage shares traded 1.95% higher at 0.0262 per share at the time of writing Monday morning.

Related Links

Heritage Cannabis Amends Senior Secured Loan And Increases Facility To $19.8M

Heritage Cannabis Q3 Net Revenue Grows 73% YoY Driven By Vape And Concentrate Sales

Heritage Cannabis Acquires Remaining 25% Of Voyage Cannabis

Photo: Courtesy of Avery Meeker on Unsplash