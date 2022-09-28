Green Thumb Industries: Lawsuit Accuses Company Of Age And Sex Discrimination

Green Thumb Industries Inc. GTBIF, was recently accused of gender and age discrimination by a former employee.

What Happened

Carrie Baker, an employee who worked at a Rise dispensary in Pennsylvania filed a complaint on September 22, 2022 alleging that she was “forced out” for not fitting in with corporate culture, “which was described to her as young, single men,” according to Green Market Report.

In 2018, Baker complained to Green Thumb's human resources and filed a complaint with the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission. From that point on, Baker began to receive disciplinary action claiming that she was job hunting while at work and complaining about compensation and management. She resigned in June 2019.

What's In The Complaint?

According to Law360, the complaint alleges that Baker was initially offered to be a patient care specialist after she applied for a higher-paying managerial position.

Additionally, the complaint said four former employees were so-called diversity hires in a move to help GTI obtain a Pennsylvania license.

Baker performed managerial duties despite not being in the position, while a less qualified junior employee was promoted to shift supervisor over her.

Right To Work

Baker filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) in 2020. In 2022, the EEOC made no determination on the complaint and issued Baker a notice of the right to sue for discrimination.

Now, she works in the medical marijuana division at the Pennsylvania health department.

Did The Company Respond?

GTI has been requested to comment on the complaint though has refused to comment to the press.

A recent analysis of financial filings from GTI showed that the company is saddled with millions of dollars in federal tax debt.

