Harvest Care Medical Secures Loan From Sweet Leaf Madison Capital Funds

Sweet Leaf Madison Capital (SLMC), a nationwide provider of tailored debt financing solutions for the middle-market cannabis industry, announced the closing of a loan for more than $600,000 to Harvest Care Medical, a West Virginia-based medical cannabis company. The loan is part of a refinancing of Harvest Care’s prior equipment purchases, and it will free-up capital to help the company focus on expanding beyond its initial, single-grow site.

“Harvest Care is another established cultivator which Sweet Leaf Madison has financed, and the first business we have worked with in the state of West Virginia,” stated Andrew Kaye, chief commercial officer of SLMC. “We are excited to further expand our footprint throughout the United States, especially within a limited-license state like West Virginia, and partner with a group that is far ahead of its competition in terms of operational efficiency, quality of operation and output.”

In 2020, Harvest Care Medical was among the first 10 companies to win a medical cannabis cultivation license in the state.

“Our goal is to reach every patient in West Virginia who needs the best medicinal cannabis,” stated Bill Freas, CEO of Harvest Care Medical. “We are grateful for the support of Sweet Leaf Madison in our efforts to accomplish this goal. Every step of the way, their team has been incredibly easy to work with, and they truly understand the challenges cannabis businesses face. This equipment loan will help us make a big difference in the lives of West Virginia patients.”

Photo by Mackenzie Marco on Unsplash

Related News

Cannabis M&A Activity On Fire: But Is It What Was Expected? Experts Say, Look At Q1 Earnings