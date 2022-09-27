Medical Marijuana Telemedicine Platform NuggMD Launches In Vermont

NuggMD, a medical marijuana telemedicine platform, is launching its services in Vermont for $99. Since its 2015 founding, NuggMD has connected over one million patients to MMJ doctors in 20 states and is now available to over 200 million Americans.

"Participation in Vermont's medical marijuana program is low compared to other states," stated Collin Mann, CEO and co-founder of NuggMD. "As of June, roughly 0.6% of the state population enrolled. Compare that to over 9% of Oklahomans and nearly 5% of Mainers."

NuggMD-Vermont is launching just days before Flora Cannabis' recreational sales begin on Oct. 1, 2022.

"Some think it's counterintuitive to launch a medical cannabis platform right before legal sales start," says NuggMD co-founder and CMO Alex Milligan, "but it's not. California has allowed recreational since 2016 and still has nearly 2 million patients. Most don't even register with the state for tax benefits. They're interested in other benefits of having a recommendation."

NuggMD co-founder and COO Kam Babazade, stated: "The biggest benefit is having a doctor to guide you. Marijuana is very intimidating to newcomers. It's hard to know which mode of administration and dosages to take."

Babazade also stresses the other benefits, which will be significant:

Exemption from 20% recreational cannabis taxes.

Purchase and possess twice as much cannabis as recreational users (2oz vs. 1oz).

No potency cap (recreational is limited to 30%THC in flower and 60%THC in other products).

Home delivery and curbside pickup options for patients only.

Photo by Esteban Lopez on Unsplash

Related News

NuggMD Launches Its Marijuana Telemedicine Service In Michigan