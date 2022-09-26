RICOVR Healthcare Successfully Tests Its Portable Device For Detection Of THC In Human Saliva

RICOVR Healthcare the creator of XALIVA THC rapid drug test for on-site recent use detection of marijuana, reported successful testing of its P-FAB technology for detection of THC in human saliva. The new testing of subjects under the influence of marijuana started in Q1 of 2022.

In the current study, RICOVR is actively collecting samples before use to establish baseline and then testing the subject's post-marijuana use at sequential time increments. The testing is nearing completion and results have shown accurate THC detection at each time increment. "Our testing shows that our immensely sensitive P-FAB technology will provide a solution for employers and law enforcement to detect recent marijuana use at workplaces and roadside. This will help improve safety by providing the tool to make better-informed and fairer decisions around THC impairment amid legalization," stated Dr. Himanshu Bhatia, founder and CEO, RICOVR Healthcare.

Traditional urine and hair based test methods detect THC metabolites which indicate past use 30 days or more. California's new off-duty use employee protection law bans the use of urine and hair cannabis testing for this reason. With legalization of recreational marijuana in 19 states and another 37 with legal medical marijuana, there is a strong need for a test that only detects recent use that better aligns with impairment to maintain workplace safety.

The company's technology utilizes a novel plasmonic fiber-optic absorbance biosensor (P-FAB) that only detects recent use (within 8 to 10 hours) and provides fairness to legal users outside of work while ensuring safety on the job. With high accuracy, XALIVA platform has shown to provide real-time THC detection using saliva within five minutes. Device is a truly portable and cost-effective solution to screen employees at the workplace. RICOVR will expand on the results of this study with more user samples and is also in discussion with leading academic institutions for partnership.

Photo: Courtesy of RICOVR Healthcare