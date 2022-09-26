EXCLUSIVE: 4Front Launches Island Cannabis Brand In This State With New Flower Strains

4Front Ventures Corp. FFNT FFNTF is launching its premier California cannabis brand, Island Cannabis Co. in Massachusetts.
The move follows the acquisition of the producer of pre-rolls, flower and concentrate products in April.
Since then, the company has been cultivating the 11 new Island flower strains at its flower facilities located in Holliston, Georgetown and Worcester, Massachusetts, including Project 4516, The Cypher, Banana Puddintain, Garlic Z, Star 91, Mimosa, London Pound Mints, TK-43, Wonka Bars, Cookies & Cream, and Grapes n’ Cream.
Island’s new strains are initially available for purchase exclusively at the company’s Mission Dispensaries in Georgetown, Worcester and Brookline and are expected to roll out to partner dispensaries across the Bay State in the coming weeks.
“With the launch of Island in the Bay State, we’re confident that even the pickiest of cannabis connoisseurs will fall in love with these strains and that as a whole, the brand will create a loyal following – just as it has in the Golden State,” Leo Gontmakher, the company’s CEO, said. “We also look forward to bringing additional high-quality flower products from Island to Massachusetts in the very near future, including larger format flower offerings and Island’s best-selling prerolls and infused prerolls in singles and multipacks.”
Photo: Courtesy of Add Weed on Unsplash
