Hempacco Teams Up With Rick Ross & James Lindsay To Launch Hemp Hop Smokables

Hempacco Co. Inc. HPCO, a hemp smokables company, announced the release of Hemp Hop Smokables on www.HempHop.shop.

Consumers can buy Hemp Hop Smokables online and get Buy One Get One FREE with code HPCO. Hemp Hop joint venture partners, hip hop icon Rick Ross and Rap Snacks, Inc. founder and CEO James Lindsay presented the Hemp Hop Smokable products at the Boss Up Conference earlier this month.

"We're ready to start offering Hemp Hop Hemp Cigarettes to wholesale distributors," Jorge Olson, co-founder and CMO of Hempacco said. "With Rick Ross and James Lindsay spearheading the sales, distribution, and marketing, it will be a wonderful consumer experience for consumers. James Lindsay is also a wholesale distribution veteran and is ready to present the products to all of his Rap Snacks network of distributors all over the country."

This year's annual event featured the recently launched Hemp Hop Smokables brand, a 50/50 joint venture formed with Hempacco, focused on developing, manufacturing, and marketing an expanding consumer goods line of CBD hemp functional cigarettes and hemp wrap rolling papers.

Photo: Courtesy of 2H Media on Unsplash