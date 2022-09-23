CBD Training Academy Launching In South Korea

KRTL International Corp., a subsidiary of KRTL Holding Group, Inc. KRTL and ICANN Ventures have signed multiple strategic agreements to be executed accordingly. As an introduction to this relationship, they have collaborated with Yeungnam University (Republic of Korea). Through this trilateral revenue sharing partnership, the CBD Training Academy, a global cannabis learning community, can introduce their hemp business acceleration program and services. They will start offering its specialized courses, masterclasses, and full professional certificate courses in October 2022.

The CBD Training Academy - Korea will be available to corporate executives and professionals participating in the Special Free Zone in Gyeongbuk Province. As legislation progresses in this industry, the program anticipates it will accept a wide range of students passionate about cannabis, particularly those aspiring to advance professionally in business.

“The CBD Training Academy goes beyond business as usual. I am very proud to say that every course is embedded with best practices, including the latest medical, clinical, and scientific advances in using hemp for health and wellness,” stated Rick Diamond, CEO of ICANN Ventures, the parent of the CBD Training Academy.

CBD is currently legal in South Korea for medical purposes for patients that have a doctor’s prescription and is controlled by the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety. According to a survey released last year, more than one in three Korean respondents said they were aware of the medical effects of cannabis or had heard about it. On July 18, the Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety announced that patients who are living with rare, incurable diseases and who have no other treatment options would be permitted to import and use cannabis-derived drugs that were legal in other countries. While far from as liberal a law as some US states have enacted for medical cannabis and hemp CBD oil use, the law is a major move for a country that has strict cannabis laws.

Photo by Diyahna Lewis on Unsplash