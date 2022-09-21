Regulatory Update: Louisiana's Special Task Force, KY's Research Center, CT Educates Ahead Of Rec Sales

Special Medical Marijuana Task Force In Louisiana

Lawmakers at the Louisiana State Capitol have created a special medical marijuana task force to study similar programs in states surrounding Louisiana. “Specifically, lawmakers hope to learn about ways to prevent employment discrimination against medical marijuana patients," reported local media.

New Cannabis Research Center In Kentucky

The University of Kentucky inaugurated a new center that will advance research on the medical use of cannabis. The UK Cannabis Center will conduct research on the health effects of cannabis, reported local media. Based on the UK College of Medicine’s Center on Drug and Alcohol Research (CDAR), the center will build on cannabis research already taking place at the University and expand the profile of clinical cannabis research. House Bill 604 established the center and provided it with a USD 2 million appropriation over the next two years.

HB-604 also requires the University to apply for a DEA license to grow cannabis. If approved, the center will be able to conduct cannabis agricultural research pertaining to optimal growing conditions.

Connecticut Launches Marijuana Education Campaign

Gov. Ned Lamont said Tuesday the state is launching an education campaign promoting responsible cannabis use before recreational cannabis sales begin. The program is being developed by the Department of Consumer Protection along with the departments of Public Health and Mental Health and Addiction Services, reported The Hartford Courant.

The campaign seeks to instruct consumers on how to safely store and dispose of cannabis and cannabis waste and what to do if a child or pet accidentally ingests cannabis. Videos, brochures, flyers, and social media graphics can be downloaded from the state’s adult-use cannabis website.

“We encourage adults who choose to use these products to do so responsibly,” Gov. Lamont said in a statement.

“As we work toward the launch of this brand-new marketplace, we felt it was important to begin educating the public about health and safety measures they can take to use, store and dispose of cannabis products responsibly,” added Consumer Protection Commissioner Michelle H. Seagull.

Image By kalhh On Pixabay.