Marijuana Is Very Illegal In This State, But It Just Established A Cannabis Research Center: Guess Which One

The University of Kentucky (UK) announced it is home to a new cannabis research center that will study the health effects of marijuana, including its risks and benefits in treating certain medical conditions.

Established in the UK College of Medicine’s Center on Drug and Alcohol Research (CDAR), the center will build on research already taking place at the university and expand the profile of clinical cannabis research, according to local press.

Not Yet Legal

During the 2022 legislative session, a House Bill seeking to legalize medical marijuana in Kentucky failed to make headway in the state Senate after passing through the House.

Pro-legalization Governor Andy Beshear, nevertheless, cleared the way in April for a cannabis research center. By late June, he was also considering taking executive action to allow patients dealing with chronic pain as well as veterans with PTSD to access medical marijuana. Gov. Beshear noted that 90 percent of Kentucky adults support the legalization of medical cannabis.

During the final weeks of the 2022 legislative session, lawmakers who oppose MMJ legalization supported the idea of a research center as an alternative, arguing that it provides more time to examine the effectiveness of cannabis as a treatment for certain illnesses.

And Now It's Here

As Kentucky lawmakers ponder legalizing medical marijuana, research conducted at the new center will help educate medical providers, legislators and citizens on the risks and benefits of the use of cannabis and cannabinoids.

“The legislature is interested in having us explore the conditions for which medical cannabis might be useful, as well as the most effective dosing and route of administration for each condition,” said Shanna Babalonis, Ph.D., director of the UK Cannabis Center and a researcher at CDAR.

Babalonis, assistant professor in the Department of Behavioral Science, is recognized as a leader in the cannabis field and an expert in medical cannabinoids.

“The new center will allow us to expand our clinical research, particularly focusing on medical conditions that may be helped by medical cannabis,” Babalonis said.

In addition to clinical studies, the center will engage in preclinical research on new and innovative applications and analysis of public health data.

The university will need to apply to the DEA for a license to grow and cultivate cannabis. If approved, the center will be able to conduct agricultural research pertaining to optimal growing conditions.

Photo from UK webpage