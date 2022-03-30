Michigan's Glorious Cannabis Expands Product Line Into Massachusetts

Glorious Cannabis Co., one of Michigan’s fastest growing brands according to Weedmaps, is expanding into Massachusetts in its first business move beyond Michigan’s borders.

Glorious’ ICEWATER bubble hash-infused pre-rolls, Michigan’s best-selling infused pre-roll according to Leaflink, will be available at Massachusetts dispensaries starting Summer 2022, and will be followed by the launch of additional Glorious flower strains, concentrates, and the Simpler Daze sister brand, a throwback to approachable cannabis from the ‘70s. Glorious will enter the market with two production facilities starting in April.

Expanding Glorious Cannabis Co. to Massachusetts fits perfectly within our strategic growth plans. It’s an exciting, up-and-coming market with a knowledgeable customer base, and we can’t wait to bring Michigan’s best cannabis to a new state. Glorious’ growth has been exponential," CEO of Glorious Cannabis Company Sam Lteif stated. "We’re striving to become a nationally known, multi-state brand, and this move shows just how far Glorious Cannabis Co. has come.”

Glorious Cannabis Co. is planning to have its products available at dispensaries statewide.

The two production sites are located in Medway and Uxbridge.

Glorious, founded in Rochester Hills, Michigan, focuses on the art and science of cultivating premium, old-school cannabis. Its line of pre-roll joints are hand-rolled, and infused with premium ICEWATER bubble hash. Glorious’ motto is to cut buds, not corners and its cultivators listen to the plants, and use care and patience as opposed to rushing bud out the door.

Photo: Courtesy of Glorious Cannabis Co.