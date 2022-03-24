QQQ
+ 4.91
346.92
+ 1.4%
BTC/USD
+ 1115.29
43998.05
+ 2.6008%
DIA
+ 2.25
341.16
+ 0.66%
SPY
+ 4.26
439.54
+ 0.96%
TLT
-0.63
132.13
-0.48%
GLD
+ 1.52
180.29
+ 0.84%

Resonate Blends Expands Koan Cordial Retail Strategy & Footprint In California

byVuk Zdinjak
March 24, 2022 12:49 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Resonate Blends Expands Koan Cordial Retail Strategy & Footprint In California

Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCQB:KOAN) have expanded their retail network in California to include Cornerstone Wellness, Atrium and Canni Delivery. Resonate has strategically targeted retail outlets which serve intentional, wellness-focused customers. The new Cordial retail outlets, well known high-traffic dispensaries in the greater Los Angeles area, are demonstrative of Resonate’s Koan product strategy.

Cornerstone Wellness opened in 2007 as an evidence-based medical dispensary in California and a safe haven for cannabis consumer empowerment. By illuminating the health benefits through scientific findings in conjunction with providing high quality, lab tested product selection, Cornerstone provides comprehensive one-on-one personalized counseling and safe access to carefully crafted cannabis and curated natural product offerings.

Atrium is a cannabis dispensary serving the Woodland Hills, Tarzana, Canoga Park, Calabasas, Hidden Hills, Thousand Oaks and Malibu communities. Atrium provides support that helps customers make educated decisions about their cannabis purchases.

Canni Delivery is an online cannabis store and Resonate’s first non-brick-and-mortar dispensary partner. Canni Delivery was founded with the vision to destigmatize cannabis by offering an accessible and welcoming shopping environment because a world where cannabis is legal and regulated is safer, healthier and happier.

“Bringing in these three sales partners is an indication that we are gaining traction with our refocused sales and product strategy,” stated Geoff Selzer Resonate’s CEO. “Sales for the current form factor of the Cordials are targeted at the highest end, quality dispensaries and delivery services that serve our core demographic supplemented by our own direct-to-consumer efforts. We also have an expanded events initiative which builds on our marketing efforts to create a viral buzz around our products. Resonate provides a mixologist who creates custom drinks which complement the seven Koan Cordial blends: Calm, Balance, Create, Delight, Love, Play and Wonder. The reaction to our brand and the Cordials at these events is off the charts.”

Resonate is partnering with LEAF.VIP to provide Koan retailers with professional and motivational budtender training. LEAF is a free-to-use app that drives sales, lowers costs and improves employee retention. It provides engaging product information that allows dispensary staff to earn extra cash and to build positive relationships with brands. The LEAF app links budtenders directly to the Koan team which allows for real-time interaction and support.

BENZINGA CANNABIS CONFERENCE

The greatest investors and entrepreneurs in Cannabis are gathering at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach on April 20-21. Don't miss out.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Penny Stocks Small Cap Success Stories Startups Small Business Markets

Related Articles

Resonate Blends' New Line Of Cannabis Edibles To Hit Market By Summer

Resonate Blends' New Line Of Cannabis Edibles To Hit Market By Summer

Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCQB: KOAN) is developing a new line of edibles that will mirror the patent-pending Koan Cordials in experience-effect targeting while keeping the consistency and predictability of the product intact. read more
The Week In Cannabis: House Approves Banking Bill, Stocks Surge, Mississippi Legalizes Medical, M&A, Hexo's Troubles And More

The Week In Cannabis: House Approves Banking Bill, Stocks Surge, Mississippi Legalizes Medical, M&A, Hexo's Troubles And More

Below is a recap of the main news related to the cannabis industry and markets for the week of January 31st, 2022. Contents read more
Resonate Blends Closes $500,000 Bridge Funding Round

Resonate Blends Closes $500,000 Bridge Funding Round

Cannabis-focused wellness company Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCQB: KOAN) has closed on a $500,000 bridge funding round with two accredited investors who have funded multiple rounds with the company and another $250,000 committed, on the same terms. read more
The Week In Cannabis: FDA, CDC, Delta-8 THC, WADA, Canopy, Sundial, Canada, LatAm And More

The Week In Cannabis: FDA, CDC, Delta-8 THC, WADA, Canopy, Sundial, Canada, LatAm And More

Below is a recap of the main news related to the cannabis industry and markets for the week of September 13, 2021. Contents read more