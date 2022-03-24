Resonate Blends Expands Koan Cordial Retail Strategy & Footprint In California

Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCQB:KOAN) have expanded their retail network in California to include Cornerstone Wellness, Atrium and Canni Delivery. Resonate has strategically targeted retail outlets which serve intentional, wellness-focused customers. The new Cordial retail outlets, well known high-traffic dispensaries in the greater Los Angeles area, are demonstrative of Resonate’s Koan product strategy.

Cornerstone Wellness opened in 2007 as an evidence-based medical dispensary in California and a safe haven for cannabis consumer empowerment. By illuminating the health benefits through scientific findings in conjunction with providing high quality, lab tested product selection, Cornerstone provides comprehensive one-on-one personalized counseling and safe access to carefully crafted cannabis and curated natural product offerings.

Atrium is a cannabis dispensary serving the Woodland Hills, Tarzana, Canoga Park, Calabasas, Hidden Hills, Thousand Oaks and Malibu communities. Atrium provides support that helps customers make educated decisions about their cannabis purchases.

Canni Delivery is an online cannabis store and Resonate’s first non-brick-and-mortar dispensary partner. Canni Delivery was founded with the vision to destigmatize cannabis by offering an accessible and welcoming shopping environment because a world where cannabis is legal and regulated is safer, healthier and happier.

“Bringing in these three sales partners is an indication that we are gaining traction with our refocused sales and product strategy,” stated Geoff Selzer Resonate’s CEO. “Sales for the current form factor of the Cordials are targeted at the highest end, quality dispensaries and delivery services that serve our core demographic supplemented by our own direct-to-consumer efforts. We also have an expanded events initiative which builds on our marketing efforts to create a viral buzz around our products. Resonate provides a mixologist who creates custom drinks which complement the seven Koan Cordial blends: Calm, Balance, Create, Delight, Love, Play and Wonder. The reaction to our brand and the Cordials at these events is off the charts.”

Resonate is partnering with LEAF.VIP to provide Koan retailers with professional and motivational budtender training. LEAF is a free-to-use app that drives sales, lowers costs and improves employee retention. It provides engaging product information that allows dispensary staff to earn extra cash and to build positive relationships with brands. The LEAF app links budtenders directly to the Koan team which allows for real-time interaction and support.