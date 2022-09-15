Missouri Marijuana Legalization Under Attack Again, Canada's Cannabis Act To Launch After Queen's Funeral

Missouri Cannabis Legalization Initiative Again Under Attack As GOP Lawmakers Introduces Revised Marijuana Bill

Just a day after the initiative to legalize cannabis in Missouri was cleared out to appear on the ballot this November, Rep. Ron Hicks (R) introduced a slightly amended version of a bill to legalize the plant on Wednesday, reported Marijuana Moment.

"Marijuana Freedom Act," which was introduced earlier this year under the title "Cannabis Freedom Act" and advanced through committee, represents an alternative to the initiative from Legal Missouri 2022. The revised piece of legislation now includes an emergency clause about the ballot initiative.

Even though Gov. Mike Parson said recently that legalization of recreational cannabis will not be a topic when Missouri lawmakers meet at the Capitol this week, Hicks said in a press release on Wednesday that "it is my hope that legislative action on my Marijuana Freedom Act will incentivize the governor to support passage of this legislation.

"Missourians don't want their Constitution used to sustain monopolies in the marijuana market, and they don't want criminal or civil penalties in the Constitution," Hicks continued. "Passing the Marijuana Freedom Act will ensure that this corrupt initiative is rejected by the voters."

Hciks' bill would allow adults over 21 to buy and possess cannabis from licensed retailers, while the personal possession limit is not determined. Under the bill, cultivation of up to 12 plants for personal use would be legal as well. The measure also contains expungement and tax provisions.

Review Of Canada's Cannabis Act To Launch After Queen's Funeral

A review of Canada's 2018 recreational cannabis law is being delayed due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

According to Marijuana Business Daily, the review was scheduled to start Wednesday, nearly three years after Canada legalized cannabis.

The 18-month review of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's historic legislation will be conducted by Jean-Yves Duclos, Canada's health minister and Carolyn Bennett, minister of mental health and addictions, according to sources close to MJBizDaily.

The review's launch is expected after the Queen's funeral, which will be held on Monday, September 19. Once the ministers complete the review, the report will be sent to the parliament.

Photo: Benzinga Edit, Courtesy of Shutterstock