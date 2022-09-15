PharmaCielo Ltd. PCLOF PCLO has made its first shipment of THC-dominant dried cannabis flower to a customer in the Czech Republic, in the EU market. The customer is an established cannabinoid-focused pharmaceutical distributor and clinical research organization in the country. The customer currently imports cannabinoids from The Netherlands and Canada.

Bill Petron, CEO of PharmaCielo, stated, "PharmaCielo's global business development team continues to make substantial progress growing the Company's sales pipeline and setting the stage for accelerated growth beginning in 2023. The EU is the biggest opportunity for global cannabinoid exporters, and PharmaCielo is positioned to win market share against current suppliers, with a combination of proprietary Colombian strains, high quality products and low production costs. Our team has made substantial progress in several markets recently, including Germany, Israel, Brazil, Mexico, Poland, and now the Czech Republic. We expect the combination of these recent developments and sustained sales efforts to make the next eighteen months a pivotal period for the company."

About PharmaCielo

PharmaCielo Ltd. is a global company, headquartered in Canada, with a focus on ethical and sustainable cultivating, processing and supply of all natural, pharmaceutical-grade medical dried cannabis flower and cannabis products to large channel distributors. PharmaCielo's principal subsidiary is PharmaCielo Colombia Holdings S.A.S., headquartered at its cultivation and processing center located in Rionegro, Colombia.

Photo by CRYSTALWEED cannabis on Unsplash

Related News

Update On Cannabis M&A: Aurora, TerrAscend, SNDL, Curaleaf, And… A Costly Preferred Stock Raise?

PharmaCielo Q2 Revenue Soars 375% YoY, Raises Additional $4.6M In Oversubscribed Debenture Financing

PharmaCielo Makes First Shipment Of Cannabinoid Products To Mexican Joint Venture Partner