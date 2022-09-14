Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc.’s REFI board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.47 per share for the third quarter of 2022. The dividend, which equates to an annualized rate of $1.88 per common share, is payable on October 14, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 30, 2022.

Chicago Atlantic revealed details for the release of its results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2022. The company plans to issue its earnings release before the market opens on November 9, 2022, and will host a conference call later that day at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Interested parties may access the conference call live via webcast on Chicago Atlantic’s investor relations website or may participate via telephone by registering using this online form. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive the dial-in number along with a unique PIN number that can be used to access the call. A replay of the conference call webcast will be archived on the company’s website for at least 30 days.

About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. is a mortgage REIT utilizing significant real estate, credit and cannabis expertise to originate senior secured loans primarily to state-licensed cannabis operators in limited-license states in the United States.

