Recently, Martha Stewart, known to millions as the Queen of Domestic Arts, launched a new limited-edition wellness gummy, Pumpkin Spice, a perfect addition to your wellness routine this fall season, say the ads.

Pumpkin spice CBD gummies are available as 3 packs of 10 gummies, and as Stewart suggests, perfect for taking 2–3 gummies daily though 'not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.”

A independent panel of 310 participants who have used Martha Stewart CBD Wellness Gummies were polled:

95% agreed they “Taste great”

86% agreed they “Help me feel relaxed”

83% agreed they “Help me feel calm”

78% agreed they “Help me manage everyday feelings of stress”

75% agreed they “Help me balance my mood”

74% agreed they “Help me manage everyday feelings of tension”

The CBD Wellness Gummies are produced by Canopy Growth CGC CGC WEED, an industry leader in CBD technology.

“This delicious gourmet flavor was inspired by the most recognized flavor of fall and developed by Martha herself, made with the purest form of CBD Isolate,” reads her website.

These gummies are made with CBD or cannabidiol isolate and do not contain THC. "Ideally, CBD isolate should bring on a slow, gentle wave of stoner-y calm without any of the paranoid scaries," reported Vice.

Martha, A Cannabis Advocate

Steward has said that she's found “CBD supplements are a simple way to enhance my own health and wellness, especially when it comes to managing the stresses of daily life.

“I set out to create the most delicious CBD products on the market, drawing inspiration from some of my favorite recipes and flavor profiles from my greenhouse and gardens," Stewart said.

"My wellness gummies closely resemble the French confections, pâte de fruits, rather than the sticky, overly sweet versions you might find elsewhere,” reads the website. “Created in collaboration with top researchers and scientists at Canopy Growth, I am very proud of the end result: wellness gummies, oil drops, and soft gels that taste as wonderful as they make you feel."

Photo: Courtesy Of Elsa Olofsson On Unsplash