Avant Brands Inc. AVTBF AVNT (FRA:1BU0), a producer of handcrafted cannabis products, added Organic Sweet Fuel OG Flower & Pre-Rolls to the Treehugger product portfolio, available September 6, 2022, at the Ontario Cannabis Store. This is Treehugger's first whole flower product, in addition to its existing Organic King Tut pre-roll product.

Treehugger features sun-grown, craft and certified organic flower that is grown in British Columbia.

"Treehugger speaks to who Avant aims to be as a company: innovative, focused on delivering high quality products and committed to environmental, social and governance priorities," stated Norton Singhavon, Avant's Founder and CEO. "While other companies offer organic flower, Avant takes it one step further, with our goal to produce the most environmentally sound product and packaging on the market."

From growing, to packaging, to consumer experience, Avant has placed an eco-lens on Treehugger that the company believes sets it apart from other offerings in the organic cannabis market. Specifically, Treehugger aims to offer the most sustainable and eco-friendly packaging in the cannabis space:

Reusable glass jars made from recycled materials

100% reclaimed ocean plastic caps

100% recyclable Forest Stewardship Council certified boxes

Biodegradable cellulose interior bags

Sustainable, all-natural, clean-burning bamboo cones

Labels made from hemp & post-consumer waste

Biodegradable humidity packs to keep products at an optimal moisture level

Avant is also working on developing eco-friendly master cases for shipment and minimizing environmental impact by optimizing freight strategies. Currently, for every master case sold, one tree is planted in the province of purchase.

Photo by Shelby Ireland on Unsplash

