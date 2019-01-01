QQQ
Avant Brands Inc, formerly GTEC Holdings Ltd is pursuing opportunities in the cannabis industry and has the goal to identify and consolidate licensed producers of ultra-premium cannabis and vertically integrating its operations by pursuing cannabis retail sales where permissible across Canada.

Avant Brands Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Avant Brands (AVTBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Avant Brands (OTCQX: AVTBF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Avant Brands's (AVTBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Avant Brands.

Q

What is the target price for Avant Brands (AVTBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Avant Brands

Q

Current Stock Price for Avant Brands (AVTBF)?

A

The stock price for Avant Brands (OTCQX: AVTBF) is $0.21116 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:57:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Avant Brands (AVTBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Avant Brands.

Q

When is Avant Brands (OTCQX:AVTBF) reporting earnings?

A

Avant Brands does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Avant Brands (AVTBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Avant Brands.

Q

What sector and industry does Avant Brands (AVTBF) operate in?

A

Avant Brands is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.