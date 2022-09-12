Superette Inc., together with its subsidiaries, Superette Ontario Inc., 2659198 Ontario Inc., 2662133 Ontario Inc., 2662134 Ontario Inc., and 2662135 Ontario Inc., revealed that on September 9, 2022, the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) issued an amended and restated initial order under Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act and an order approving:

A sale and investment solicitation process (" SISP ").

Aa purchase agreement with SNDL Inc. SNDL to serve as the stalking horse bid in the SISP.

The purpose of the SISP is to solicit proposals to purchase or invest in some or all of Superette's assets, business and operations. The stalking horse bid proposes to acquire substantially all of the business and assets of Superette through a hybrid asset purchase and 'reverse vesting' transaction and will serve as the minimum acceptable bid for potential alternative bids to be submitted in the SISP.

The SISP will be supervised and conducted by the court-appointed monitor of Superette, PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc.

In order to obtain detailed information on Superette and its business, assets and operations, and participate in the SISP, interested parties will be required to sign a non-disclosure agreement. The deadline for the submission of non-binding expressions of interest in the SISP is October 11, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. ET.

