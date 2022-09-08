ñol

Tilray's Breckenridge Distillery Renews And Expands Distribution Agreement With RNDC

by Vuk Zdinjak, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 8, 2022 7:28 AM | 1 min read
Tilray's Breckenridge Distillery Renews And Expands Distribution Agreement With RNDC

Tilray Brands, Inc.’s TLRY TLRY Breckenridge Distillery, has renewed and expanded its distribution agreement with Republic National Distributing Company (“RNDC”), a leading distributor of wine and spirits. The new distribution agreement provides Breckenridge Distillery with direct access to RNDC’s expansive distribution network of on-and-off premise retailers and customers across the U.S. in 38 states and the District of Columbia.

Bryan Nolt, CEO, Breckenridge Distillery, stated, “Breckenridge Distillery is proud to renew and expand its partnership with RNDC. This new agreement will open new doors for our award-winning portfolio and will give us full access to RNDC’s premier distribution network, setting a new stage for accelerated brand growth.”

Nick Mehall, president, and CEO, RNDC, stated, “We are excited to grow our partnership with the ‘World’s Highest Distillery’.  We share a vision to grow Breckenridge Distillery’s portfolio of highly awarded craft bourbons nationwide.”

Breckenridge Distillery is widely known for its blended bourbon whiskey, a high-rye mash American-style whiskey, and a collection of artisanal spirits offerings. Among other accolades, Breckenridge’s blended Bourbon Whiskey is a 5x winner of Best American Blended Whiskey from the World Whiskies Awards. In 2021, Breckenridge was awarded the Icons of Whisky award by Whisky Magazine.

This distribution agreement includes Breckenridge Distillery’s full portfolio of spirits including bourbon whiskey, whiskey, rum, vodka, and gin.

Photo by Constantin Wenning on Unsplash

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Bryan NoltNick MehallRepublic National Distributing CompanyCannabisNewsPenny StocksSmall CapMarkets

