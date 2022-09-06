The Chart represents the liquidity positions of the 21 Psychedelic sector companies in the Viridian Value Tracker database.

We estimated each company's Net Cash Flow Position by adding the most recent quarter's cash balance to the projected year ahead Free Cash Flow. Consensus analyst estimates of free cash flow were used if available; otherwise, the most recent quarter's free cash flow (cash from operations minus CAPEX) was annualized.

Only one company on the list, Mindset Pharma MSSTF, has positive estimated free cash for 2023. The graph measures how well each company's cash balance covers its projected cash burn.

The scale of the companies is drastically different. PsyBio Therapeutics PSYBF has a market cap of about $8M, while GH Research PLC GHRS tops $825M. To show the liquidity position on a common basis, we divided each value by the company's market cap.

For example, Awakn Life Science AWKNF has a value of -156%, which indicates that the company is estimated to have a financing need (net of their cash on hand) of 156% of its market cap - a hefty raise. Conversely, Mindset Pharma has net cash equal to 80% of its market cap, a very comfortable liquidity position.

Psychedelic companies have raised approximately $215M YTD, far above the less than $50M raised in 2021. The acceleration in capital raises indicates the market's fascination with this new subsector.

The majority of the group has sufficient cash to fund themselves for the following year.

However, the nine companies with negative net cash will need to raise a cumulative $80M (27% of the cumulative market cap). Negative cash flow and challenged liquidity in a risk-off market is a difficult position. Will the market's fascination with Psychedelics be enough to compensate?

