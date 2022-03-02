Harvest One's Q2 Revenue Drops 10% YoY, Adjusted EBITDA Continues To Improve

Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (TSXV:HVT) (OTCQB:HRVOF) announced its fiscal second quarter and year-to-date financial and operating results for the three and six months ended December 31, 2021.

Q2 2022 Financial Highlights

Total net revenue from continued operations amounted to $1.74 million, representing a roughly 10% decrease from the $1.93 million reported in the same quarter of last year. The decrease is due to lower sales of Dream Water in US and lower LivRelief sales in Canada as a result of supply chain disruptions and labour shortages stemming from the Omicron wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Six-Month Period Ending Dec. 31

Total net revenue from continued operations was $3.87 million – an approximately $0.12 million or 3% increase over $3.75 million reported in same period last year.

Expenses from continuing operations of $3.24 million, compared to $3.97 million in the same quarter of 2021, representing a 18% reduction.

"Our three- and six-months results continue to demonstrate steady progress towards our financial objectives of increasing adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ('Adjusted EBITDA') while simultaneously reducing operating and overhead expenditures," Gord Davey, president and CEO of Harvest One, said. "Our strategic transition to a global leading health and wellness company that is uniquely positioned in the cannabis space has been beneficial

Management anticipates that sales volumes, net revenues, and Adjusted EBITDA will improve throughout the next quarter due to continued infused topical sales, expanded distribution coverage, product launch and branding initiatives, improvements in gross profit, a continued focus on reducing overhead costs, continued entry into the US market, the normalization of the supply chain, and a reduction in pricing pressures though market rationalization.

Photo: Courtesy of Nataliya Vaitkevich from Pexels