Director of the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH) Helene Langevin recently pointed out that the abundance of federally funded research on cannabis has “narrowly focused on the potential harms” of THC.

"There is growing interest among health care providers and the public in understanding the potential therapeutic uses of cannabis-related products," Langevin said. "But that interest must be matched by research that can deepen our knowledge and inform health decisions."

The fact that marijuana still remains a Schedule I drug under the Controlled Substances Act (CSA) is the main barrier that’s hindered studies, Langevin pointed out. "Research on cannabinoids is fraught with hurdles," she continued.

In addition, NCCIH recently published a “Request for Information” (RFI), soliciting feedback from the scientific community “about its interest in and barriers to research on the health effects of cannabis and its constituents,” Marijuana Moment first reported.

What Would Be The Solution To Avoid Cannabis Research Obstacles?

"A key step in successfully generating more scientific evidence around the potential clinical uses of cannabis products is to identify barriers to conducting research and subsequently develop approaches that can help overcome them,” Langevin said. “The RFI responses we receive will help broaden our understanding of the research infrastructure needed to foster rigorous studies and identify areas of interest within the field.”

Langevin said she views NCCIH’s “ongoing work in cannabinoids research as a natural extension of our broader effort to advance the scientific understanding of whole person health.”

More Research To Stop Public Health Crisis

In addition, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) recently released a Notice of Special Interest (NOSI) to promote “mechanistic research” into minor cannabinoids like CBG, CBN, and delta-8 THC.

“These activities are timely, especially given the potential role of cannabinoids in managing pain,” Langevin said. “The overreliance on opioids has created a public health crisis and incalculable losses across the nation. Driving research that could yield new, potentially safer tools that meet the needs of people who suffer from chronic pain is an essential step in addressing the problem at its root.”

Photo: Courtesy Of Girl with red hat On Unsplash