Feds To Identify Marijuana Research Obstacles, Ontario Cannabis Shop Recovers From Cyberattack & More Industry Updates

Ontario Cannabis Store To Resume Deliveries After Cyberattack
The Ontario Cannabis Store was unable to process or deliver cannabis to dispensaries and customers due to a cyberattack on one of its logistic partners, reported CP24. The OCS confirmed Monday that there are no signs that its system or its customer’s data was targeted by the attack on the partner company of its third-party distribution center, Domain Logistics.
“However, out of an abundance of caution to protect OCS and its customers, the decision was made to shut down Domain Logistics' operations until a full forensic investigation could be completed,” the OCS said in a statement.
The attack affected customers who buy weed through the OCS website, which is the only legal online adult-use cannabis retailer in the province. Not to mention around 1,330 licensed marijuana stores.
The launch of new products scheduled for this week will be now postponed until further notice, OCS said. It also plans to waive all retailer delivery fees until Sep. 30 and a $500 processing fee for one emergency order per store between Sep. 1 and March 31, 2023, as “a goodwill gesture.”
In a Wednesday note, president and CEO David Lobo confirmed that OCS’ distribution center is in the process of returning to operational status and that a number of small deliveries are planned for the afternoon.
Leading Federal Health Agency Pushes For Identifying Marijuana Research Barriers
The National Institutes of Health (NIH) submitted a request for information (RFI) on Wednesday with the title “Investigators’ interests in and barriers to research studies on the health effects of cannabis and its constituents,” Marijuana Moment first reported.
One of the leading top federal health agencies is looking to determine obstacles to marijuana research to “strengthen the scientific evidence” of the plant’s medical potential. As per the notice, NIH’s eight component agencies are teaming on the new initiative to collect data on research challenges like the federal Schedule 1 status of cannabis for example.
“Cannabis has been used medicinally for over 3,000 years,” NIH said. “Recently, there has been growing interest from health care providers and the public in the potential medicinal properties of cannabis-related products.”
Further, the agency disclosed several examples of research barriers, such as “unforeseen costs and effort” to obtain research licenses and lack of experience with regulation for cannabis-related studies, among others.
Oklahoma Attorney General Revises Cannabis Legalization Ballot Title
Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor’s office revised the language of the cannabis legalization ballot title, SQ 820. The Attorney General’s office said that the original ballot title didn’t have a fiscal impact statement in addition to many other deficiencies, reported Oklahoma Watch.
“We were pleasantly surprised the attorney general revised the ballot title so quickly,” said Michelle Tilley, campaign director for Yes on 820 “We were pleased the process worked the way it should in that instance. We have no plans to contest it.”
The organization submitted 164,000 signatures to the secretary of state’s office, much more than was required (94,911). The signatures are now being verified.
Photo Sources: Shutterstock
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.