Green Flower Expands Its List Of University Partners Offering Cannabis Programs With Community College Of Denver

The Community College of Denver (CCD) and Green Flower, have partnered to provide students with career opportunities in cannabis.

This collaboration follows the latest batch of Green Flower’s university partnerships , starting with Eastern Gateway Community College, which added not-for credit courses in June, and Mt. San Jacinto College, Moraine Valley Community College that included their programs in July.

Through this new partnership, CCD will add three cannabis certificates to provide job skills training for those pursuing a cannabis career. The curriculum includes advanced dispensary associate, manufacturing agent, and cultivation technician skill training. CCD launched its Cannabis Science and Operations BAS degree in November 2021.

"We pride ourselves on refuting the traditional stereotype that colleges are slow to adapt," stated CCD president Marielena P. DeSanctis, Ph.D. "Our partnership with Green Flower demonstrates how CCD leads in creating innovative, high demand programs. We look forward to providing students and adult learners in the Denver community with the opportunity to enter this growing industry."

Each certificate program takes eight weeks to complete and is offered fully online. Students can start registering on August 30, 2022 and begin courses at any time. Upon completion, graduates will also have access to Green Flower's employer network.

"Green Flower is honored to be partnering with the Community College of Denver. With the cannabis industry in Colorado continuing to grow at a record pace, the ability to help people train to work in cannabis retail, manufacturing and agriculture environments continues to be vital," stated Green Flower's vice president of university partnerships, Daniel Kalef. "Like other highly regulated industries, the need to have expertise in material handling, quality control, patient care, security, transportation, horticulture and more, is vital to the success of the industry and all things people will learn in these programs."

Photo by Esteban Lopez on Unsplash

Related News

Cannabis Education Financing Now Available Via Agreement Between Green Flower And Climb Credit