Trained By Kobe Bryant, Teenage Basketball Prodigy Raising Awareness For Brittney Griner Via Clothing Line

The 14-year-old Isabella Escribano is known as "Jiggy Izzy" to her 240,000+ social media followers. The teenage basketball prodigy, who trained with a number of NBA greats including Kobe Bryant, will play for the U15 Mexican national basketball team. The youngest to ever make the team at 13, she’s still two years younger than most of the competition.

She’s also much more than a phenomenal basketball player who happens to have played under the late Bryant on “Team Mamba.”

Clothing Line Includes Brittney Griner Hoodies And T-Shirts

Last year Escribano created the WNBA-supporting brand known as “Break the Curse” in her parents garage, with the help of her brother Marco and it became an instant hit. The brand has also been sported by NBA players like Chris Paul and Jordan Clarkson.

Then, after Brittney Griner was arrested in Russian, her WNBA agent, Lindsay Kagawa Colas contacted Escribano and asked her to collaborate on clothing that players would wear to bring awareness to Griner’s situation. Escribano was more than happy to comply. She said she “wanted to make the shirt for Brittney Griner as loud as possible.”

The front of the hoodie features a smiling Griner in her team jersey, Mercury Phoenix and a basketball that reads “WEAREBG.” We Are BG has become the rallying cry in the campaign for Griner's release.

Griner T-shirt logo: Twitter

“I wanted to make sure that the shirt meant something,” Escribano told the NY Times. “Like, when you see it, it’s something big. It’s basically a statement…What we want to do is start a conversation, like whoever wears it is supporting her, basically saying, ‘Free Brittney Griner.’”

Meanwhile, Escribano's call-up to the Mexican national team is moving forward.

“For me getting this opportunity, I don’t want to let [them] down,” Escribano told Santa Clarita's The Signal “I want to give my all every day to Mexico. This is a big accomplishment to me and my dream board. I’m really excited.”

Photo: YouTube