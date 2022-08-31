ñol

Cannabis Company Bhang Partners With Hoodie Analytics In A 'Shift To Data-Driven Decisions'

by Vuk Zdinjak, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 31, 2022 10:17 AM | 2 min read
Cannabis Company Bhang Partners With Hoodie Analytics In A 'Shift To Data-Driven Decisions'

Bhang Inc. BHNGF, BHNG BHNGF has partnered with Hoodie Analytics to streamline sales insights and strategies.

"Complex, strategic decisions require more than just accurate data over a certain period. We need real-time analytics to understand where and when we can make a difference," stated Wes Eder, global VP of revenue for Bhang. "Our new relationship with Hoodie Analytics sharpens Bhang's toolkit, providing key industry data that will save us time and money, and further streamline our sales process. I'm excited to start working with them."

Graham Simmonds, Bhang's chairman of the board and new interim CEO, stated "Hoodie Analytics does more than improve our ability to monitor retail activity. It ensures that we understand our market presence and helps identify opportunities where we can make a difference. Hoodie's real-time data combined with its next-day insights provides access to market trends and metrics within hours. From a sales perspective, as well as product development, it will be a game changer for Bhang and its evolving approach to market."

Kris Walker, chief commercial officer at Hoodie, stated "Helping brands like Bhang make a clear shift to data-driven decisions is what we live for. Making better decisions leads to making more money - and our goal is to make it so easy for our customers to use our data that it feels as comfortable as brushing their teeth every morning or wearing your favorite hoodie. We could not be more delighted to help Bhang identify opportunities to make more money - and to operationalize this process across all of their markets and channels."

The multi-state agreement was entered into on August 18, 2022.

Photo: Courtesy of Bhang Inc.

